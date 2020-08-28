Prince William, Prince Harry give rare joint statement in honor of Princess Diana ahead of death anniversary

William, 38, and Harry, 35, exposed in the statement the brand-new date in which the statue will appear in Kensington Palace, where Diana when lived.

“The statue will be installed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on 1st July 2021, marking The Princess’s 60th birthday,” the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex said.

They included: “The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother’s life and her legacy.”

Prince William and Prince Harry launched the statement on Friday, days prior to their mom’s 23rd death anniversary.

“Our mother touched so many lives,” they concluded.

The Princess of Wales died onAug 31, 1997, at age 36 from injuries she sustained in a Paris auto accident.

The princes commissioned Ian Rank-Broadley to shape the statue. He was the exact same artist who developed Queen Elizabeth‘s image that has actually appeared on British coins considering that 1998.

