Prince William & Prince Harry Come Back Together To Announce Princess Diana Tribute!

Leave it to Princess Diana to bring her kids back together once again!

On Friday early morning, Prince William and Prince Harry released an unusual joint declaration revealing that the long-awaited statue to honor their late mom will be set up next year on what would have been her 60th birthday– July 1, 2021– in the garden of her previous house, Kensington Palace.

The statement, which originated from the Kensington Palace workplaces of William and his partner Kate Middleton, marks the very first time the bros have actually spoken openly together because Harry and partner Meghan Markle transferred to their brand-new house in Santa Barbara, California, with their 1-year-old boy Archie following #Megxit previously this year.

According to the palace’s declaration, the statue was “commissioned to mark the twentieth anniversary of [Princess Di’s] death and recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world.” It continued:

“The statue will be installed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on 1st July 2021, marking The Princess’s 60th birthday. The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother’s life and her legacy.”

The statement came 3 days prior to what will …