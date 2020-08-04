Prince William, Kate Middleton, & MORE Send Meghan Markle Post-Megxit Birthday Wishes!

Meghan Markle may not be on Instagram anymore, but maybe she’ll see the messages being sent her way from across the pond!

The Suits alum celebrates her 39th birthday on Tuesday, and while it’s unclear if she decided to go through with an intimate getaway or stay in her borrowed El Lay mansion with Prince Harry and baby Archie, we can assume she’ll check-in with her royal in-laws back in the UK.

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a short and sweet message to their @KensingtonRoyal account (below) which was once shared with Meg and Harry before they broke off to @SussexRoyal. Alongside a pic of the Los Angeles native kneeling to speak to a young girl with pigtails, the couple wrote:

“Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today! 🎂🎈”

Meanwhile, @TheRoyalFamily account, which represents Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, and the Windsor crew as a whole, shared a beautiful photo of the Duchess of Sussex during her first official visit with Her Majesty in 2018 shortly after her wedding:

“🎂🎈Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday! 📸 The Queen and The Duchess are pictured during a joint visit to Chester in 2018.”

And last but not least, @ClarenceHouse, Prince…