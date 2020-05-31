Prince William jokes that remembering mathematics is hard while homeschooling kids during coronavirus pandemic

With the unfold of coronavirus inflicting colleges across the globe to close down, even members of royalty have confronted the routine of on-line studying, counting on their mother and father once they want further assist.

A father of three, the 37-year-old Prince is among the many mother and father making valiant makes an attempt to help their kids with their schoolwork, as he touched on in a video chat featured in the brand new BBC documentary “Football, Prince William and Mental Health.”

“Homeschooling is fun, isn’t it?” William joked during the video chat with different mother and father, as People magazine famous. “You start to worry about how little you remember from your school days when you can’t do the maths questions at home.”

Joe Hart, a former skilled goalie, spoke up, noting that he knew nothing about phonics — so his 5-year-old knew greater than he did.

“The challenges of lockdown, hey!” William responded.

William has shared three kids — George, 6, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2 — along with his spouse, Kate Middleton, who additionally just lately addressed the struggles of homeschooling during a latest look on ITV’s “This Morning.”

“George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of [his sister] Charlotte’s projects,” mentioned Middleton, 38. “Spider sandwiches are far cooler than literacy work.”