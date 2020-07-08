Prince William ‘is in no rush to be the king,’ won’t bypass Charles for the crown, royal expert says

Nick Bullen, co-founder and editor-in-chief of True Royalty TELEVISION, told Fox News they began speaking to palace insiders for this documentary back in October — long before the ‘Megxit’ bombshell involving William’s younger brother Prince Harry. The executive producer has been making programs about the royal family for nearly 20 years and has worked closely with Prince Charles for eight.

“We were being told that William was very much stepping up in his role as a more senior member of the royal family in many ways, in terms of his public profile and what he was doing,” Bullen explained. “The word that was used was ‘his monarchy manifesto,’ which I quite like. It’s… an idea of what sort of king he’s going to be.”

And many in the U.K. are eager for William to take on their destined part — so much that several royal enthusiasts have introduced on social media marketing the royal prince should bypass his daddy, 71. However, Bullen mentioned this is simply a story book.

“You can say it as much as you like, but it’s never going to happen,” he chuckled. “When the queen very sadly dies, Prince Charles will be the king. There is no discussion. That’s what the queen wants. That’s what the Prince of Wales wants. And I know that’s what William wants. And you know, William is in no rush to be the king.”

“Here’s the weird thing that you have with the royals, and I’ve spoken to the Prince of Wales about this — to get the top job, you’re essentially wishing your parent or grandparent to be dead,” Bullen continuing. “You know it’s coming, you know this job will come eventually, but you’re in no rush to get that job. For Charles to be king, his mother will have to die. So for William to be king, his father would have to die. Nobody wants that. It’ll happen in due course and William is in no rush for it. So it’s the queen, the Prince of Wales and then William — that’s the order.”

While William will be in no hurry to become ruler, the upcoming has been in the mind.

“He’s a very 21st-century royal [but] he’s obviously learned a whole lot from their father plus he’s already been coached simply by his grandma,” stated Bullen. “So all that heritage still sits with him. And in the documentary, you’ll see he puts duty first. The crown comes first, but you know, he’s married to a woman who is not the classic royal bride. She’s from a family upbringing that’s much more similar to a lot of ours. And I think that in itself makes him different.”

Bullen stated William’s perseverance to help to make his own tag goes back to his years as a child being elevated by their mother, the late Princess Diana regarding Wales.

“His mother had a very clear view of the sort of king she wanted William to be,” stated Bullen. “From an extremely early age, having been out browsing the destitute. He noticed his mother’s work with the disenfranchised. And I think he may be extremely forward-looking, good results . a real feeling of responsibility that goes along with the top. You view it in their mental wellness work at the moment.”

“He’s already been working a whole lot with the professional sports association in the You.K. not only to handle mental wellness, but to deal with exactly how racism will be managed in the You.K. plus around the world. I do believe the Black Lives Matter [movement] can become a key portion of what he’s doing too.”

Diana died in 1997 at age 36 from accidental injuries she suffered in the Paris motor vehicle accident. William had been 15 in the moments of his mother’s sudden loss of life. Still, the princess proceeds to possess a profound effect on the prince.

“The impact that she created when she arrived at this family is still being felt,” stated Bullen. “I think should you glimpse the method the kids operate, you understand they have used the greatest bits of the two parents… They have of which amazing capacity to touch base to influenced communities regarding the planet, [which] they will learned coming from Diana. Diana, I would point out, is with all those boys each day.”

Bullen stated he desires the documented will drop new lighting on the kind of ruler William will certainly ultimately turn out to be and how he’s transformed above the yrs as a terrible figure, younger heartthrob and today commanding innovator dedicated to his loved ones.

“I hope they come out with a new respect for William,” he or she said. “There is more to this young prince than perhaps we all first realized.”