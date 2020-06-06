Prince William is counsellor for mental health crisis service | Society

The Duke of Cambridge has been secretly counselling individuals contacting a crisis helpline for mental health help, he has revealed.

Unbeknown to those that have accessed the Shout 85258 text-messaging service, Prince William is one in all its 2,000 educated volunteers.

His function emerged throughout National Volunteers’ Week after he informed a few of Shout’s volunteers on a video name: “I’m going to share a little secret with you guys; I’m actually on the platform volunteering.”

The Shout helpline was developed by the Cambridges’ Royal Foundation. Like different volunteers, William has been educated to help those that contact it, no matter their crisis, chatting by way of textual content message and serving to individuals type by their emotions by listening, asking questions and empathising.

Kensington Palace was beforehand reluctant to say whether or not the royal was a volunteer for worry that Shout may be overloaded by individuals hoping to debate their troubles with the long run king. But Shout is now mentioned to have geared as much as deal with an anticipated enhance in demand for the service.

Since it was launched in May final 12 months, greater than 330,000 textual content conversations have taken place between volunteers and other people needing mental health help, with round 65% of these texting aged underneath 25.

The Duchess of Cambridge has additionally been hands-on on the volunteering entrance, collaborating in “check in and chat” calls with these self-isolating or susceptible as a part of the Royal Voluntary Service’s NHS volunteer responders scheme.

The couple additionally marked Volunteers’ Week by chatting with the Machynlleth Community Corona Response Group. During the video name, William joked about coronavirus panic shopping for, asking “Can any of you explain to me why all of us were bulk-buying toilet roll?”

More than 120 volunteers within the mid-Wales market city of Machynlleth and surrounding villages buy groceries for neighbours, run a phone helpline, and cook dinner and ship meals for susceptible individuals.

Praising their efforts, William mentioned: “It’s National Volunteers’ Week, and we want to say a big thank-you from both of us. Thank you for all the volunteering you’re doing, thank you for all the time and effort you’re putting in.”

In one other video name, to Conscious Youth, an organisation working with younger individuals from primarily black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds in West Yorkshire, the couple joked in regards to the challenges of dwelling education. William admitted that he had discovered a few of Prince George’s coursework daunting at occasions. “I struggle with year 2 maths,” he mentioned.