Prince William Faces Backlash From PETA For Bringing 7-Year-Old Prince George On Hunting Trip

Animal activists are NOT pleased with the royal household!

During a vacay in Scotland last weekend, Prince William took 7-year-old Prince George along on a grouse shooting exploration with other senior royals in Corgarff, a brief drive from Queen Elizabeth II‘s vacation house, Balmoral.

Traditionally, grouse open season starts on August the “Glorious 12th,” and is delighted in throughout the summertime when the royals collect at the estate, where the 94-year-old emperor has actually been for numerous months due to COVID-19.

PETA Director Mimi Bekhechi blasted William for his choice to present the young prince to hunting, informing with The Daily Mail:

“Very few people these days view shooting for ‘sport’ as anything other than a violent perversion that hurts and kills beautiful birds who are minding their own business. For a child to be compelled to witness such casual killing – and by a parent he looks up to, no less – is potentially as harmful to his or her psyche as it is to the bird’s very life.”

While it is not thought that the future King in fact took part in the custom, he has actually formerly gone to comparable “casual killing” trips too. Bekhechi included: