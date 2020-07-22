Prince Phillip attends first Royal engagement in over a year

The Duke of Edinburgh briefly came out of retirement today to participate in a unusual main public engagement as he moved his function as Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles to the Duchess of Cornwall.

But Philip, who has actually been hardly ever seen in public considering that he retired in 2017, was almost 100 miles apart from his child-in- law Camilla, as they both performed events to mark the historical event.

Amid severe social distancing throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Philip, 99, was at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, while the duchess was at her Gloucestershire house of Highgrove House.

The event at Windsor Castle started at 12 pm when 4 Buglers, of The Band and Bugles of The Rifles, sounded The Rifles Assembly to hire the arrival of theDuke

Philip was then thanked for his 67 years of assistance for The Rifles, and their forming and antecedent routines, by Assistant Colonel Commandant, Major General Tom Copinger-Symes

The Duke of Edinburgh waves today as he gets here for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles at Windsor Castle

Prince Philip smiles throughout the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles at Windsor Castle this afternoon

The Buglers then sounded The Rifles Regimental Call, followed by the ‘No More Parades’ call, to mark the Duke’s last event as Colonel-in-Chief

Royal specialist Phil Dampier, who composed a 2012 book on Philip, tweeted today: ‘After illness last winter season, Prince Philip appears back on the top kind. Onward to 100!’ He included: ‘Great to see the Iron Duke in disrespectful health.’

Immediately later on at Highgrove, the arrival of Camilla was marked by 4 Buglers of The Band and Bugles of The Rifles sounding The RiflesAssembly

The Duchess was dealt with by The Rifles’ Colonel Commandant, General Sir Patrick Sanders, who invited her as the brand-new Colonel-in-Chief

The Buglers sounded The Rifles Regimental Call, followed by the ‘No More Parades’ call, throughout today’s event at Windsor

The Buglers then sounded The Rifles Regimental Call and The Advance, following which Camilla fulfilled the Buglers and a little celebration from fourth Battalion The Rifles, prior to retiring for an audience with General Sanders.

Philip was just recently imagined with the Queen at Windsor to mark his 99 th birthday on June 10, and at Princess Beatrice’s wedding event lastFriday

He was last seen at a huge occasion when he was a visitor at Lady Gabriella Windsor’s wedding event in May2019 The event this afternoon is Philip’s first engagement in more than a year.

In June 2019, he held an audience when he got General Sir Nicholas Carter who was relinquishing his visit as Colonel Commandant of The Rifles.

JULY 17, 2020: The Duke of Edinburgh with the Queen after Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s wedding event, standing socially distanced outside The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor last Friday

JUNE 6, 2020: The Queen and Prince Philip position in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle to mark Philip’s 99 th birthday on June 10

MAY 18, 2019: The Duke of Edinburgh shares a joke with the Duke of Sussex as they leave following the wedding event of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle last year

DECEMBER 24, 2019: Prince Philip leaves King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Christmas Eve last year after having treatment associating with a ‘pre-existing condition’. His stay was referred to as a ‘preventive step’ by BuckinghamPalace Philip left health center after 4 nights and took a trip to Sandringham to invest Christmas with the Queen

MAY 11, 2019: Philip takes his seat in the royal box with the Queen for the Royal Windsor Horse Show’s pageant occasion last year

MAY 9, 2019: The Duke of Edinburgh is seen driving a carriage at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Berkshire last year

MAY 7, 2019: The duke makes a unusual look at a royal engagement, signing up with the Queen and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough at a luncheon for Order of Merit members at Windsor Castle

On August 2, 2017, he performed his last authorities engagement as he retired from public responsibilities. Camilla was selected Royal Colonel of fourth Battalion The Rifles in 2007 and will continue to hold this position.

Philip’s links to The Rifles extends back to 1953 when he was selected Colonel-in-Chief of The Wiltshire Regiment (Duke of Edinburgh’s).

He has actually served in the position for succeeding routines which now comprise The Rifles considering that, and has actually been Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles considering that its development in 2007.

