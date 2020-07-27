Before Meghan Markle became the Duchess of Sussex, she was regularly using social media just like anyone else!

In addition to being on Suits, she also ran the successful lifestyle blog The Tig, along with her personal Instagram, but shut everything down once Prince Harry popped the question. Well, it seems she wasn’t the platform’s only fan in their relationship! An excerpt from the upcoming Megxit tell-all, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, reveals Harry is possibly on Instagram with a secret account!

Shortly after the pair’s July 2016 blind date at Soho House‘s Dean Street Townhouse in London, Meg began following the account @SpikeyMau5. According to authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, this is royal’s alias! A passage from the book reads:

“With no face visible in the profile photo, just a mouse-shaped helmet, it would have meant nothing to most people. But it was in fact Harry’s private account. A big house music fan, he crafted the pseudonym by using part of the name of one of his favourite DJs, Deadmau5.”

The selection continues:

“Spikey came from a Facebook alias that Harry used for an account he had under the name of Spike Wells. ‘Spike’ was a nickname sometimes used for the prince, particularly by Scotland Yard officers.”

While that Facebook account is reportedly now defunct, this Instagram page is still live! It’s currently private though, and only follows two accounts, but has no followers and no posts.

Speaking of the now-married couple’s first date, authors Scobie and Durand also say that Miz Markle sent Harry a message that was less than subtle on the night of their first date. That evening, she shared to her Insta “a photo of a Love Hearts candy with the inscription ‘Kiss Me’ and the caption ‘Lovehearts in #London.’”

Aww!!

The reporters write:

“Whether it had meaning to anyone else, Harry got the message.”

The book is due out in August, and from what we’ve seen so far, it’s going to be a juicy read:

“For the very first time, ‘Finding Freedom’ goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond. As members of the select group of reporters that cover the British Royal Family and their engagements, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have witnessed the young couple’s lives as few outsiders can.”

Oooh!

Do U think Harry really has a secret IG, y’all?? Let us know (below) in the comments!

