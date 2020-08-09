Prince Harry’s longtime friend ‘had doubts’ about Meghan Markle relationship, new book claims

The book claims that the prince and his friend Tom “Skippy” Inskip, whom he fulfilled throughout his time at Eton College, had a falling out after Inskip described that he “had doubts” about his relationship with Markle, per Daily Mail.

PRINCE WILLIAM FEARED PRINCE HARRY WAS ‘BLINDSIDED BY LUST’ FOR MEGHAN MARKLE, LEADING TO RIGHT, BOOK CLAIMS

Inskip prompted Harry and Meghan to cohabit prior to “doing anything more serious,” the authors were apparently informed.

Despite Inskip’s recommendations coming “from a good place,” Harry “didn’t totally see it that way,”

“It really hurt him that someone he was so close to would not trust his judgment,” the authors were informed by a source that is stated to have actually gotten consent from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to open about the relationship.

PRINCE HARRY SAYS SOCIAL MEDIA HAS FUELED A ‘CRISIS OF HATE’

Inskip and his partner were “punished” for what Inskip stated by being overlooked of the royal set’s wedding event celebration at Frogmore House, while other stars like George Clooney and Oprah Winfrey were apparently in presence.

The prince is thought to have actually fixed up with his friend after Inskip’s mother-in-law died …