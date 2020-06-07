Prince Harry’s Aunt Claims Royal Family ‘All Try To Help’ New Members Adjust – Including Meghan Markle!

Consider us skeptical with this one, but ooooookay!

Prince Harry‘s aunt Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is speaking out concerning the young royal’s new life in the United States along with wife Meghan Markle and adorable young son Master Archie. But from the sounds of it — according to Sophie, at least, it appears as though maybe things might’ve been better back in the home?! No… really??

The countess, who’s married to Harry’s uncle Prince Edward, was the subject of an interview in The Sunday Times this week-end back in great britain. In the piece, Sophie opened up a great deal about her very own struggles in trying to squeeze into the royal family after she first became engaged to Queen Elizabeth II‘s youngest son entirely back in 1999. Speaking simply, the now-royal admitted it “took me a while to find my feet” as she adjusted to the wild ” new world ” of royal life.

The 55-year-old former publicist admitted things have been notably different for Meghan and Harry than how she had it, if only because she had several years of dating adjust fully to Prince Edward and the throne. Meghan barely got a year in before things turned to the royal world. Sophie at the very least acknowledges how that could’ve played a task, saying:

“Remember I’d had five years to adjust. and for our six-month engagement I was even staying in Buckingham Palace. Not that you necessarily know how it will pan out.”

Still, she was adament that the household did make an effort to reach out to Meghan (and Harry, of course) in wanting to help welcome her to the fold:

“We all try to help any new member of the family.”

Hmmm…

Maybe some royals sure have a funny way of showing it, then, ya know?! Just saying!!

Still, Sophie’s own admission here is an appealing one. She wished both Harry and Meghan well during the interview, opining that they’d both be happy no matter what. And ironically, it absolutely was her and her husband Edward who sat close to Harry and Meghan for the annual Commonwealth Day service back March — the former young royal couple’s last official duties during their final engagement before stepping straight back.

Of course, Harry and Meghan live in Los Angeles now, and they appear to be excited as can be for future years together there along with Archie. What do U model of this royal report being released to sugarcoat their famous family past, then, Perezcious readers?!

Sound OFF with your accept this story and its interesting timing down in the comments (below)…