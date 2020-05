He may have stepped down from official royal duties to start a new life in Los Angeles, but Prince Harry has not forgotten his British roots.

The Duke of Sussex will introduce a special edition of an animated children’s program about “Thomas the Tank Engine,” which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.

The program airs in the US on Netflix on Friday and the following day in the UK on Channel 5 Milkshake! It will be available in more than 180 countries this year.

