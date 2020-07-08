Prince Harry, Prince William to split Princess Diana’s memorial fund for charities: report

Per the outlet, the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund was create after its namesake’s tragic 1997 death to continue her humanitarian work, and since 2013, has been paid into the Royal Foundation.

Since their historic announcement of their intention to step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have pivoted their charitable efforts and split from their work with William and his wife Kate Middleton.

William and Middleton, 38, will keep on to use the Royal Foundation, while Harry and Markle, 38, concentrate on their own charity, Archewell.

Per People, Diana’s memorial fund hasn’t actively raised money for several years, but nevertheless receives regular donations. The fund brought $27,000 into the Royal Fund this past year according to its annual report.

Harry and Markle are no longer connected to charitable organizations in the united kingdom after stopping their Sussex Royal brand, but they are developing plans for Archewell.

Harry has reportedly requested that his part of this year’s earning get to Sentebale, his charity that targets HIV/AIDS as his late mother did before him.

Reps for Harry and William didn’t immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.