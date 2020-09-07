Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have Repaid British Taxpayers For Their Frogmore Cottage Renovation!

They’re out of the red, and they’re never looking back!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially debt-free, at least as far as their former UK home Frogmore Cottage is concerned! The couple has officially paid back the renovation costs on the place, which were said to be about $3 million and had originally been covered by the British taxpayers in the former of the Sovereign Grant, a UK-based fund set aside for members of the royal family and funded by tax dollars.

Obviously, considering Meghan and Harry had flown the nest and crossed the pond for good, their use of taxpayer money to renovate their cottage hadn’t been sitting so well with the locals back in the UK. But now, that debt is completely paid off, according to a statement put forth by a spokesperson for the couple on Monday afternoon.

That statement came through to People over the Labor Day Weekend, as well, with the spokesperson saying:

“A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by the Duke of Sussex. This contribution as originally offered by Prince Harry has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the U.K. residence of the Duke and his family.”

Well how about…