Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Drop ALL Royal Titles In New Letter!

Is this the initial sign of an brand new, totes casual direction Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking??

We knew these were stepping far from their royal duties, but based on how they address themselves in a new letter, it seems like they no longer wish to be considered a Prince or perhaps a Duchess either!

In a letter dated on June 19 addressed to Jane Ashworth, CEO of the UK-based charity StreetGames, the former senior members of the royal family wrote:

“The impact of Covid-19 has been a scary and testing time for so many people from all walks of life, all over the world. However, it is in difficult times like these that goodwill to others and community spirit prevails. We have been touched to witness from afar the coming together of the organizations we champion and so deeply care about. The compassion and leadership of young people across the StreetGames network is vital, and it is their kindness and selflessness that inspires others to do better.”

They concluded:

“This letter comes with our sincere thanks and best wishes to everyone at StreetGames.”

And here’s the real kicker, it was simply signed:

“Harry & Meghan”

Not “Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex” — just Harry and Meghan. Keep in your mind, this was the state letter to a charity they were supporting, not a barbecue invitation.

Ch-ch-check out the letter for yourself (below):

Absolutely delighted to have the support of Harry and Meghan – thanks so much for continuing to reach out to brilliant community organisations like the @smpbrixton, Hubb Community Kitchen, and North Paddington Youth Club as they help families struggling during #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/SavhoME7Oz — StreetGames (@StreetGames) June 22, 2020

This is extremely inneresting! We’ve heard from Harry on a few occasions that he really wants to be addressed as Harry, but this is actually the first we’re hearing it from Meg. In the few times we’ve seen and/or heard from her since Megxit, the former Suits star has been called the Duchess of Sussex.

As you’ll recall, it was agreed the pair would each lose their HRH prefix post-Megxit when they left their duties. However, after negotiations with the Queen, it was determined that the couple will be allowed to keep their duchy titles. And of course Harry is still technically a prince by blood. But not by choice anymore?

So do they no further wish to be thought of as the Duke and Duchess? Just your new next-door neighbors (if you live in LA), Harry and Meghan??

