Prince Harry Is Relying On Prince William For Support After Struggling With ‘Obstacles’ In Los Angeles

Prince Harry is leaning on support over the pond as he continues to face “obstacles” in Los Angeles.
Understandably, it’s been a rough month or two for him and Meghan Markle, who relocated from Canada, and before that the UK, to California in late March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the us.
Between all that and security issues as well, it hasn’t been easy! An insider spilled to Us Weekly:
“Moving to a completely different country is never easy for anyone, including Harry. And he wasn’t expecting to be faced with so many obstacles.”
So, who’s he leaning on today? None besides his big bro Prince William, who has advised the 35-year-old to maneuver back home or elsewhere:
“William’s advised Harry to return to London or move elsewhere, somewhere safer. He’s concerned about his brother’s well-being and safety.”
Apparently, yet another reason why Archie’s dad is having this type of hard time adjusting is due to the “unrealistic expectations” of life in El Lay, and “saw L.A. through rose-colored glasses.”
A lot of Angelenos can probably relate, LOLz!!
But eventually, “they’re staying put in California for now,” despite discussing moving elsewhere.
Harry has been in touch with the monarch, too, to assist with the transitional period following a controversial Megxit. Queen Elizabeth in addition has “been reaching out to Harry to see if he’s OK and has offered to help out if needed,” based on the confidant. We’re so glad to hear the royal family, ahem, William and Harry, have been in a position to put past differences aside and seemingly move forward with a healthier relationship!
Royal expert Katie Nicholl previously explained to ET how recent events have brought the two right back together again, even far away:
“There have been clearly some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone. They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch.”
It’s not merely the boys, their leading ladies reportedly feel an expression of relief as well! She added:
“I think there is a sense of relief on both sides this high drama is now anything of days gone by. The Sussexes are absolve to get on using their new lives [and] the Cambridges could possibly get back to their old lives without most of the upset and drama that has been clearly a problem behind the scenes. I do believe Kate [Middleton] and William miss Harry and Meghan to a diploma, but undoubtedly they miss Harry [being] around and part of their lives.”
