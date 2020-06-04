Prince Harry Is Relying On Prince William For Support After Struggling With ‘Obstacles’ In Los Angeles

Prince Harry is leaning on support over the pond as he continues to face “obstacles” in Los Angeles.

Understandably, it’s been a rough month or two for him and Meghan Markle, who relocated from Canada, and before that the UK, to California in late March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the us.

Between all that and security issues as well, it hasn’t been easy! An insider spilled to Us Weekly:

“Moving to a completely different country is never easy for anyone, including Harry. And he wasn’t expecting to be faced with so many obstacles.”

So, who’s he leaning on today? None besides his big bro Prince William, who has advised the 35-year-old to maneuver back home or elsewhere: