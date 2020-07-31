Prince Harry ‘felt like a spare wheel’ with Prince William, Kate Middleton and ‘wanted out,’ royal expert says

The couple presently lives in Markle’s native Los Angeles with their child Archie.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl, who has actually checked out excerpts of the book, just recently informed ETOnline that the 35- year-old was obviously dissatisfied for a long period of time and it was the previous American starlet who motivated him to lastly break away from the royal household.

“One of the themes that seem to be recurrent in ‘Finding Freedom’ is that Harry felt very much like a spare wheel,” she informed the outlet. “While the media liked this concept of a royal threesome (his older bro Prince William, his partner Kate Middleton, in addition to Harry), he quite felt like a spare wheel. At points [in time], I even heard him grumbling that he felt like the gooseberry, the 3rd one along at a date. He never ever rather suited.”

“I think that while Kate and William went out of their way to make sure Harry felt like a part of this team, this trio, Harry always wanted to be his own person,” she continued. “I think Meghan has very much been the catalyst in giving him that confidence to break free from William and Kate and to break free from that trio dynamic, which was at times cozy and convenient, but actually wasn’t really what he wanted.”

Many British tabloids blamed Markle, 38, for separating Harry from William, 38, and Middleton,38 However, Nicholl explained that Harry likewise played a important relocation in the couple’s relocate to Los Angeles.

“It’s my understanding, and this is also explored in ‘Finding Freedom’ that it wasn’t just Meghan’s decision,” statedNicholl “I think Harry was very much a driving force. People don’t perhaps give her enough credit. Harry is a pretty opinionated and strong-willed man, and I’ve been told by several very well-placed sources that it wasn’t just Meghan dragging Harry.”

“She gave him a new confidence, but I think the truth is that, for a long while, Prince Harry has wanted out,” Nicholl shared. “This was a prince who’d spoken quite vocally about the restrictions of being a royal, the weight of the burden, a boy who said he wished he hadn’t at times been born a prince. I think that says a lot about Prince Harry.”

While the book intends to shed brand-new light on the couple’s battles browsing royal life, Nicholl stated it will likewise affect the royal household in the U.K.

“… For the royal family, this book has been damaging because it has opened up old wounds,” she stated. “I think what’s very clear is that Meghan and Harry have wanted to get their side of the story across. This is clearly a couple who feels quite aggrieved by the fact that they’ve never been able to answer their critics. They have never been able to address incorrect reporting.”

“… They feel – Meghan particularly – that she has been muted for most of her royal life, as short as it was,” Nicholl explained. “She didn’t have the opportunity to speak out to address her critics to get her side of events out.”

While it was at first reported that Harry and Markle complied with the authors, representatives for the couple validated to Fox News on Saturday that they played no part in the upcoming tell-all.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to ‘Finding Freedom,’” stated the declaration. “This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and heir own independent reporting.”

According to the book’s description, “Finding Freedom” intends to set the record directly about the royal couple.

“For the very first time, ‘Finding Freedom’ goes beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together, dispelling the many rumors and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond,” checked out the book’s description. “As members of the select group of reporters that cover the British Royal Family and their engagements, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have witnessed the young couple’s lives as few outsiders can.”

In a declaration sent out to Fox News, the book publisher exposed Scobie is a London- based author, royal editor for Harper’s Bazaar, an ABC News factor, “Good Morning America” routine and host of ABC’s popular royal podcast, “The Heir Pod.” Durand is an Emmy Award- winning manufacturer and author who has actually invested almost twenty years operating in London covering Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, Clarence House and other significant worldwide occasions. During that time, she produced numerous interviews with members of the royal household consisting ofHarry She adds to O, The Oprah Magazine, Elle publication and other American and British news outlets.

“Finding Freedom” is set to be launched by Dey Street Books on August 11.