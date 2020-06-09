Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are ‘Very Much In The Spotlight’ In Los Angeles; Expert Expects Privacy Problems!

There’s no doubt Prince Harry and Meghan Markle knew a major change was coming when they opted to move to Los Angeles earlier this year… but were they counting on this?

A former royal protection officer and expert on the security and privacy concerns of the famous British royal family is speaking out in a new interview, and giving great concern to the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle and day-to-day arrangements in El Lay. Oh, no!

Simon Morgan, a former royal employee tasked with protecting various members of the royal family during his career at Buckingham Palace, spoke to Us Weekly‘s Royally Us podcast a couple days ago. During the enlightening conversation, he opened up about the security concerns surrounding Harry and Meghan’s major move from London to Los Angeles (via British Columbia!).

At one point, he noted some concern over the fact that the couple’s royal withdrawal may actually put them more in the spotlight, at least in the short-term:

“I think a lot of it will depend on how they actually engage with people, both in terms of the ordinary person in the streets and the media, and how much access they allow with that. The more you withdraw, the more people want to know what you’re up to. There just becomes that fascination. Harry, you know, he is still a senior member of the British Royal family … there is still a fascination around that, certainly with the [former] duchess, you know. If she does go back to work in that particular sector [entertainment], then there will always be an interest in what she’s doing, because it would be part and parcel of the very nature of what she’s doing.”

Isn’t it ironic? Don’t ya think?

Imagine getting up the courage to leave the royal family and escape the tabloid media, only to find themselves flung further afield into that world of entertainment news. Oops?!

Beyond that concern, Morgan’s biggest focus is on how Harry and Meghan will react after being pushed out of the proverbial nest of the royal family, and out into the world, with no massive protection ring to guard their every move. The security man said:

“They were very much [in] a secure environment where they were, you know, they had kind of a regular routine and a footprint kind of there and obviously various levels of support or be, it, kind of was a withdrawal. But then, you know, to make the move to L.A. kind of puts you very much in the spotlight. The whole nature of that kind of environment is 24/7. It’s constant, you know? So I think, from a protection perspective, it’s not an ideal choice. But there again, you know, people want to lead their lives and you as the protection team just have to work around that.”

Interesting! So do these two really want the spotlight, or what??

After all, we know Meghan is in the midst of a comeback in her entertainment career, and it’s only a matter of time before we see how the couple further plans to settle into their new home once the coronavirus pandemic has been quelled a bit. Maybe privacy never really was the goal in the first place, then?!

Heck, maybe Morgan’s right in that last sentence (above)… people just want to lead their lives as they desire, right? That goes for us, and you, and former royals all the same!!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are you expecting a major privacy hiccup or two for Meghan and Harry as they settle into their new West Coast digs?? Will the bright lights of Los Angeles end up being a good match for what they supposedly want?!