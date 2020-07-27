Prince Harry ‘ditched an old friend for criticising Meghan Markle’, book claims 

The Duke of Sussex was so ‘incandescent’ with rage at the racist abuse Meghan Markle gotten after their relationship went public that he dumped an old friend for gossiping about her, a bombshell brand-new bio claims.

Harry was stunned at the reception offered to her by his social circle and the broader public, according to Finding Freedom.

He was particularly worried about ‘the ugliness of racism…both unconscious and intentional’.

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand composed: ‘Harry, sensitive to even the slightest hint of prejudice, had fallouts within his own circle.’

The Duke of Sussex dropped an old friend who had actually been making unfavorable remarks about Meghan Markle not long after the couple’s relationship started in 2016, the brand-new book claims

Questions about the brand-new relationship left him questioning: ‘Is this about race? Is it snobbery?’

Matters capped with an old male friend of the prince who ‘spent an afternoon gossiping about Meghan’.

The authors state: ‘Word got back to Harry and the prince immediately cut him off.’

The book uses no idea to the identity of the friend.

It has actually formerly been reported that the duke’s relationship with a number of members of his previous inner circle cooled or ended completely after he fulfilled Meghan.