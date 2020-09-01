Prince Harry details regret over brief final phone call with Princess Diana before her tragic death

The Duke of Sussex, 35, and Prince William, 38, were 12 and 15 years old, respectively, when their mother died in a car crash in Paris.

PRINCE WILLIAM, PRINCE HARRY GIVE RARE JOINT STATEMENT IN HONOR OF PRINCESS DIANA AHEAD OF DEATH ANNIVERSARY

In the documentary, the now-estranged brothers revealed they were too distracted with playing with their cousins at Queen Elizabeth’s Scottish retreat, Balmoral, and cut the conversation with Princess Diana short.

“If I’d known that that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother the things that I would – the things I would have said to her,” Prince Harry said.

The Duke of Sussex also opened up about only crying about Princess Diana’s death at her graveside on Sept. 6, 1997, and “maybe, maybe once” since then.”

“So there’s, you know, there’s a lot of — there’s a lot of grief that still needs to be let out,” he said.

Prince Harry continued: “There’s not a day that William and I don’t wish that she was still around, and we wonder what kind of a mother she would be now, and what…