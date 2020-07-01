Prince Harry Apologizes For Not Doing Enough To Fight Racism & ‘To Right The Wrongs Of The Past’

Prince Harry is vowing to be part of the fight to finish institutionalized racism.

While speaking via video recording at the Diana Award’s virtual ceremony, Meghan Markle’s hubby apologized for older generations’ apathy towards tackling unconscious bias racism. Before praising teenagers fighting the nice fight within their communities in the name of his late mother, Princess Diana, the former royal said:

“My wife said recently that our generation and the ones before us haven’t done enough to right the wrongs of the past. I too am sorry — sorry that we haven’t got the world to a place you deserve it to be.”

But which will all change going forward, in accordance with Harry.

Related: Meghan & Harrys’s MASSIVE Spending Habits Freaked Out The Royal Family?

Addressing the unending pandemic that’s institutional racism, he continued:

“Institutional racism has no devote our societies, yet it’s still endemic. Unconscious bias must be acknowledged without blame to create a better world for several of you… [I am] devoted to being area of the solution also to being area of the change that you’re all leading. Now could be the time, and we know that can be done it.”

Inspiring!

For those convinced that it would be even more inspiring if Harry took the lead with this: he is! But not before he and Meg educate themselves a little more on the problems at hand.

Related: Kate Middleton Warned Harry Not To Marry Meghan, New Book Claims!

According to a People insider, the couple has been talking to community leaders about how exactly they can both learn more and contribute to the Black Lives Matter movement in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd. The source said:

“They are holding calls with community leaders and organizations but are doing that privately as they continue to see how they can play a role. But they also want to learn and talk about it like the rest of us.”

In the meantime, the daddy of one is praising those people who are ready to make change happen. At the ceremony for the Diana Award — which encourages his later mother’s belief that teenagers have the energy to change the entire world — that he said:

“I am so incredibly proud to be part of these awards, as they honor the legacy of my mother and bring out the very best in people like you. You are all doing such incredible work and at a time of great uncertainty, you have found the power and inspiration inside of you to make a positive mark on the world. And I love that The Diana Award is able to help you do it… I know that my mother has been an inspiration to many of you, and I can assure you she would have been fighting your corner. Like many of you she didn’t take the easy route or the popular one or the comfortable one. But she stood for something and she stood up for people who needed it. Right now, we’re seeing situations around the world where division, isolation and anger are dominating as pain and trauma come to the surface. But I see the greatest hope in people like you, and I’m confident about the world’s future and its ability to heal because it is in your hands.”

We hope he’s right!

Watch Harry’s message entirely (below):