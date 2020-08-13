Prince Harry and Meghan purchase home in Santa Barbara

An agent for the couple informed CNN that they moved into the home last month.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year,” the representative stated in a declaration. “They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbors, as well as for them as a family.”

The couple can now call a few of their celeb buddies– like Oprah Winfrey, who lives close by– next-door neighbors.

This brand-new chapter comes simply simple months after another one closed. In January, the 2 revealed that they were going back from the royal household, quiting their royal titles. They stated at the time that they wished to be economically independent.