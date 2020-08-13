Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s paid $14.7M for their sprawling Santa Barbara estate

This is the sprawling California estate grabbed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – making them next-door neighbors with celebrities Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

Santa Barbara residential or commercial property files reveal the sprawling nine-bedroom and 16- restroom estate in upscale Montecito was purchased on June 18 for an eye-watering $14,650,000 The 18,000- square-foot house rests on 5.4 acres of land and immaculately clipped hedges surround the estate’s stone-pillared entry gates.

According to Zillow, the entryway opens onto a large lane paved with hand-cut Santa Barbara Stone that leads through a grand archway of trees to the primary home. The primary home consists of a library, workplace, health spa with a different dry and damp sauna, health club, recreation room, game, theater, wine rack and five-car garage.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s $147 million house in Santa Barbara, California

The Sussexes have actually been residing in the Montecito house for 6 weeks

The house rests on a personal roadway in an unique location of Santa Barbara, house to numerous celebs

The house was integrated in 2003

The estate has sweeping yards, tiered increased gardens, high Italian cypress trees, flowering lavender, century old olive trees, a tennis court, tea home, kids’s home and a swimming pool. It likewise boasts a two-bed, two-bath visitor home, ideal for Meghan’s mom Doria, who is serving as one-year-old Archie’s baby-sitter. Doria has actually currently been to your house, TMZ reports.

According to Zillow, your house has actually been …