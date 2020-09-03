Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have set their sights on streaming: The royal couple has signed a deal with Netflix, Variety has confirmed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who moved to California earlier this year, had been pitching movies and TV plans around Hollywood, Variety previously reported. Under their new, multi-year deal at Netflix, the couple will make documentaries, feature films, scripted television shows and children’s series.

“Our lives, both independent of each other and as a couple, have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection,” Meghan and Harry said in a statement. “Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.”

The couple will be focused on creating a wide variety of series about stories and issues that are close to their hearts, such as those that their newly formed nonprofit, Archewell, will highlight. Several projects are already in development, including a nature docuseries and an animated series centered on inspirational women.

“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens,” they said. “We are pleased to work with Ted and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that…