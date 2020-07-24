Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sue photographer over Archie picture in their LA garden – Armenian News

Harry and Meghan are suing a photographer over a picture of their one-year-old son Archie.

According to The Sun, the Sussexes claim the paparazzo “crossed a red line for any parent” by snapping the tot in their Beverly Hills garden.

They claim the photos are being sold as if they were shot during a family outing in Malibu.

But they say Archie has not been anywhere in public since they moved to LA in March.

In Californian court papers, first obtained by website TMZ, the pair claim the snapper is lying because they know “unsolicited photographs of a young child in the privacy of his own home are very much unlawful”.

They are filing for an injunction to block publication of the photo.