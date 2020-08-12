Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly buy family home in Santa Barbara

Prince Harry and spouse Meghan Markle have secretly purchased a personal family home in Santa Barbara– the location they have actually picked to put down long-term roots and raise their boy Archie after leaving the British royal family.

Page Six can specifically expose that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have for 6 weeks been living in their own home in the upscale California neighborhood, which is likewise home to their good friends Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

Amid much speculation that the couple would buy a location in Los Angeles, a source informed Page Six, “Harry and Meghan have actually been silently living in their own home in Santa Barbara considering that early July.

“They are not houseguests of Oprah or anybody else, they purchased this home themselves. This is where they wish to continue their lives after leaving the UK.

“This is the very first home either of them has actually ever owned. It has actually been an extremely unique time for them as a couple and as a family– to have total personal privacy for 6 weeks considering that they moved in.

“They intend to put down their roots in this house and the quiet community, which has considerable privacy. This is where they want to bring Archie up, where they hope he can have as normal a life as possible.”

The source includes “Harry and Meghan never ever meant to make Los Angeles theirhome It was an excellent location for them to be upon their arrival in the United States to be near Meghan’s mommy [who lives in LA].”

The source would not expose information of the home, such as the cost they paid or the …