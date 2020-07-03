Prince Harry and Meghan Markle close Sussex Royal Charity

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially power down their Sussex Royal charity, reports suggest.

The couple have filed official paperwork with Companies House to dissolve the royal foundation as the couple shift their focus to the Prince’s eco-tourism scheme ‘Travalyst’.

The company – which has been set up independently – hopes to help the hard-hit tourism industry survive the coronavirus crisis.

The couple’s move to disband their charitable organisation follows the Queen’s decision that Harry and Meghan cannot use the word ‘royal’ in their ‘branding’.

An insider told Newsweek: ‘Following previous announcements that The Duke and Duchess will not be utilizing the name ‘Sussex Royal’ and will not keep on with a foundation in its name, paperwork has been filed with Companies House and the Charity Commission to formally close the charity down.

‘This can look on the internet public record in the coming days. The charity formally enters a period of “solvent liquidation”.’

It is claimed the couple, who quit the royal family earlier in 2010, want to pay attention to new ventures going forward.

This includes Travalyst, light emitting diode by The Duke of Sussex, which brought together some of the biggest operators in the travel industry – including Visa, Booking.com and Skyscanner – to greatly help travellers pick low carbon options quicker and chose destinations which will have more benefit to local communities.

After the travel and tourism industry was hard-hit during the coronavirus crisis, Travalyst now hopes to help rebuild the industry with long-term goals in mind.

Harry and Meghan first began utilizing the Sussex Royal branding in 2019, once they split their household from that of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – referred to as Kensington Royal.

In this transition, they setup the charitable organisation: Sussex Royal, The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

But after the couple decided to step down as working royals and go on to North America, officials made a decision that the Sussex Royal title would still have to be re-evaluated.

A statement they released at the time struck a more hostile tone in certain sections, and said that neither the federal government nor the Queen herself own the phrase ‘royal’ internationally – nevertheless they would nevertheless stop utilizing the title.

The statement read: ‘While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the utilization of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex usually do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) once the transition does occur Spring 2020.’