Prince Harry advocates for friend check-ins as the coronavirus continues

“With lockdown and everything else that’s been going on – surely this was an amazing opportunity for you guys to come together,” Harry informed his Zoom celebrations JJ Chalmers, Jen Warren, Mark Reidy, and Bruno Guevremont.

He applauded the veterans’ strength and dedication to work out to improve.

“Whatever you bring back from work or whatever you’ve consumed in your day-to-day life you can actually pedal it or sweat it out of you,” he mentioned. “With COVID and the way that everyone’s life has changed, what better time to put you guys front and center to say, this is what’s happened in my life, that was the dark place that I was in but look at where I am now.”

Harry, 35, likewise advised the significance of touching base with buddies throughout these unsure times.

“All of us want to have or want to feel the comfort to know that we’ve got it in case we need it,” he shared. “If you haven’t heard from someone for a while you know that the first thing you need to do is check-in with them.”

