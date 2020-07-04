Prince Harry addresses institutional racism on what would have been Princess Diana’s 59th birthday – Armenian News

Prince Harry stressed the need to tackle institutional racism during a speech he recorded for Wednesday’s ceremony for the Diana Awards, a charity for young people setup to honor his late mother, USA Today reported.

In a video message shown in the virtual ceremony, the Duke of Sussex said that “institutional racism has no place in our societies, yet it is still endemic.”

Harry spoke directly to young adults working to change lives, saying Diana would have been “fighting in your corner” if she was still alive. “Like many of you she never took the easy route, or the popular one, or the comfortable one. But she stood for something and she stood up for people who needed it.”

“My wife said recently that our generation and the ones before us haven’t done enough to right the wrongs of the past,” that he said. “I, too, am sorry — sorry that we haven’t got the world to the place that you deserve it to be.”

The speech came on what would have been the 59th birthday of Princess Diana, the prince’s mother. She died in a Paris car wreck in 1997, when Harry was 12.