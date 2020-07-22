Prince George photos released to mark his 7th birthday

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share two new photographs of Prince George ahead of his seventh birthday tomorrow,” said a statement released by Kensington Palace.

The Cambridges have made several appearances during the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, Kate and William visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn to mark the 72nd anniversary of the UK’s National Health Service and thank staff for his or her work throughout the pandemic.

Last month, Prince William revealed he previously been volunteering to assist people fighting mental medical issues during lockdown, fielding texts from those reaching out to Shout, the United Kingdom’s first 24/7 crisis text line.