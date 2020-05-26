Prince Charles reveals he chose some of the music for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding

Prince Charles has opened up about the further position he had in the planning of Prince William’s wedding to Kate Middleton whereas discussing his love of classical music.

Speaking with Alan Titchmarsh on Classic FM, The Prince of Wales revealed that he had chosen some of the music performed throughout his eldest son’s wedding in 2011.

“I really like attempting to organise some fascinating, I hope, items of music for sure events… notably for weddings if individuals need,” he stated throughout the two-part collection A Royal Appointment. “I do know my eldest son was fairly understanding and was completely comfortable for me to recommend a number of items for their wedding.”

According to the Queen’s son and inheritor, he hopes his decisions gave some individuals “pleasure”.

“I hope that gave some people pleasure, but it’s rather fun having orchestras in for great occasions like that, and why not suggest a few pieces occasionally? Anyway… I do enjoy it,” he added, in accordance with People.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding on 29 April included music from numerous artists, together with the Abbey’s choir and the Chapel Royal Choir, the London Chamber Orchestra and the Fanfare Team from the Central Band of the RAF, and Claire Jones, the Prince of Wales’ official harpist, in accordance with the BBC.

The royal couple additionally paid tribute to Prince Charles on their wedding day with their music decisions Farewell to Stromness, Touch Her Soft Lips and Part and Romance for String Orchestra Op 11, in accordance with The Spruce, as the songs have been additionally performed at the 71-year-old’s 2005 wedding to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

During the interview, Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son additionally mentioned the position his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, had in influencing his love of classical music.





Recalling that “various people would play [classical music] around me,” Prince Charles stated: “My grandmother used to play fairly a bit of music, so I might hear one thing there. But I believe the first time I actually turned conscious of it was being taken by my grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, to Covent Garden aged seven, I feel.

“It must have been in 1956 to see the Bolshoi Ballet perform. It was their first visit to the United Kingdom and I shall never forget that incredible occasion.”

According to the royal, he was “completely inspired by it” and hopes to ultimately impart his love of the arts in his personal 4 grandchildren.

“I used to be utterly impressed by it,” Prince Charles said. “Which is why it is so vital, I feel, for grandparents or different relations to take youngsters at about the age of seven to expertise some kind of the arts in efficiency.”