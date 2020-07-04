Prince Charles pays tribute to ‘costly sacrifices’ made by doctors and nurses during coronavirus

Prince Charles today pays tribute to the ‘costly sacrifices’ made by doctors, nurses and paramedics during the coronavirus outbreak as he marks the 72nd anniversary of the NHS.

Ahead of this evening’s 5pm ‘clap for the NHS’ – reprising the ‘clap for carers’ that swept the united kingdom in lockdown – buildings across the country turned blue yesterday.

The landmarks lit up include Downing Street, the Houses of Parliament, Wembley Stadium, SEC Glasgow, Blackpool Tower, Windsor Castle’s Round Tower, the Shard in London and the Eden Project biomes in Cornwall.

Prince Charles marked the 72nd anniversary of the NHS today, paying tribute to the ‘costly sacrifices’ made by doctors, nurses and paramedics during the coronavirus pandemic

In a video message celebrating the NHS’s anniversary that was recorded at Clarence House on Friday, the Prince of Wales also praises the ‘renewal of our community spirit’ which has seen volunteers helping probably the most vulnerable and key workers playing an essential role during the pandemic.

Charles, 71, says: ‘Today marks the anniversary of the building blocks of the National Health Service. On July the 5th, 1948, just four months before I came to be, Trafford General Hospital opened its doors, providing care to all according to their need – perhaps not their ability to pay.

‘After more than seven decades, that founding principle, though now familiar, remains a profoundly moving statement of our values – and it has never been more relevant than it’s now.

‘The current pandemic implies that the NHS – and the entire country – has been through probably the most testing amount of time in the service’s history. Our remarkably selfless nurses, doctors, paramedics and countless other staff have made expensive sacrifices to provide treatment for significantly more than 100,000 patients with coronavirus and thousands more who needed other care.

The Eden Project Biomes illuminated in blue on Friday evening as part of the NHS’s 72nd anniversary celebrations

Landmarks across the country, including Houses of Parliament, Blackpool Tower (left), and The Shard (right), illuminated in blue yesterday to pay tribute to the NHS

‘And, in tribute to them, we have bond as a nation to thank them for their skill, professionalism and dedication.’

Charles also highlights the way the pandemic had brought out the very best in people, saying: ‘Of course, our whole society has risen to this extraordinary challenge, from the farmers, fresh fruit and vegetable pickers, delivery drivers and shop workers who provided our food, to the power workers who kept the lights on, the transport staff and the public servants and people who continued to provide vital services.

‘Every new difficulty has been met with a new solution. Countless volunteers have come forward to help those in greatest need and, obviously, all have experienced their part to play by heeding the official advice to avoid the spread of this cruel virus.

‘This renewal of our community spirit has been a silver lining during this dark time.’

Charles, who met NHS workers when he visited a hospital in Gloucester last month, adds: ‘During these past months, the phrase ‘to shield’ has brought on an emphasis it did not have before.

‘But whilst the meaning might be new, the principle of protection for all those in need is timeless.

The Round Tower at Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth is living during the coronavirus pandemic, joined other landmarks in turning blue on Friday night

‘To all who’ve given so much during this present danger, I recently want to say that it’s you who’ve been our shield. It is the hands which have held us up. It is your gentleness that has made us great.

‘Despite all that is endured, there’s deep cause for gratitude, and a genuine reason for pride. In the way in which we take care of all members of our society, our greatness undoubtedly is in gentleness. So, thank you all for that which you have done – more than I will possibly say.’

NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said that he hoped the general public would utilize the anniversary being an opportunity to ‘say a heartfelt thank you’ to hospital staff.

Sir Simon said: ‘This year has been the most challenging in NHS history, with staff displaying extraordinary dedication, skill and compassion.

‘During this testing time, our nurses, doctors, physios, pharmacists and countless more colleagues were sustained by the support of the general public, not least through the weekly applause for key workers.’