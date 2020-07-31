Prince Charles dons traditional Scottish wear to give ‘morale boost’ on hospital visit

Prince Charles wore the traditional Scottish kilt when checking out a hospital in Scotland to ‘increase spirits’, much to the pleasure of the health employees.

Staff at the hospital in Wick stated they were ‘delighted’ to satisfy Prince Charles, who offered health employees a ‘spirits increase’ throughout his journey on Friday afternoon.

Charles, 71, thanked personnel for their ‘ devotion and effort throughout the Covid-19 pandemic’, according to NHS Highland.

He was likewise stated to have actually hung around ‘talking’ with the personnel and listening to their experiences throughout the coronavirus crisis.

Professor Boyd Robertson, chairman of the health board, stated: ‘We were happy to welcome His Royal Highness The Duke of Rothesay to Caithness General Hospital.

‘His Royal Highness hung around talking with our personnel to thank them for their efforts over the last couple of months and heard their experiences of working throughout a range of health and social care functions throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘ I would like to thank His Royal Highness most best regards for his visit to Caithness General Hospital.’

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall likewise went to crucial employees in Cornwall on July 21, consisting of those at St Austell’s GP surgical treatment, throughout their yearly trip.

Charles offered a speech identifying the effort of the personnel throughout the Covid-19 pandemic prior to stopping to have a socially distanced chat with a lot of the employees separately.

The royal couple invested 3 months living at Birkhall on the Balmoral estate in Scotland throughout the coronavirus pandemic, prior to returning to London last month.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were amongst a few of the very first royals to resume in-person responsibilities.