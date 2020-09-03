Prince Andrew visits Queen Elizabeth amid Epstein scandal: Report

“It’s simply not true,” Sean stated. “What the real story is this: the senior members of the royal clan all get invited to Balmoral, the queen’s holiday home, each year. Last week, because of social distancing, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited. And this week that honor falls to Prince Andrew.”

The royals may not have actually satisfied to go over a crisis technique, however the discussion most likely included what the Queen can anticipate to check out relating to the Epstein case, Sean stated.

Sean mentioned that Andrew is exceptionally near to Elizabeth, 94, and for that reason the reunion is not a surprise. According to Sean, a palace expert informed him that Andrew apparently exposed: “I do miss the royal life and the good things that someone in my position was able to help make viable, so hopefully one day I will be able to make a return and carry on doing good.”

An agent for the British royal did not right away react to Fox News’ ask for remark.

The news comes simply days after it was exposed Andrew is still anticipated to get the honor of having his birthday …