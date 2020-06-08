Home Top Stories Prince Andrew: Lawyers lash out at US justice department in new Jeffrey...

Prince Andrew: Lawyers lash out at US justice department in new Jeffrey Epstein statement

By
Jackson Delong
Prince Andrew’s legal professionals have lashed out at the US justice department over how they’ve handled their shopper in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

“The Duke of York has on at least three occasions this year offered his assistance as a witness to the DOJ (Department of Justice),” their statement learn.

“Unfortunately, the DOJ has reacted to the first two offers by breaching their own confidentiality rules and claiming that the Duke has offered zero co-operation.”


The legal professionals continued: “In doing so, they are perhaps seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance proffered.”

