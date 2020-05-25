Prince Andrew flew Paul Daniels on Queen’s helicopter because he was late for a show

Prince Andrew flew Paul Daniels to a show within the Queen’s helicopter because the magician was working late for a show, Debbie McGee has revealed.

The late magician’s spouse instructed how Princess Anne ordered brothers Andrew and Edward round to verify Daniels did not miss his show on the Savoy Hotel.

Daniels even entertained Fergie, Duchess of York, on the flight with magic tips and after touchdown was rushed to the London lodge within the Queen’s personal limo.

McGee, 61, stated she and Daniels, who died aged 77 in 2016, had been at an occasion in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffs, which was attended by members of the royal household.

On her podcast Spill the Tea, McGee stated: “At the tip of the day Paul ran to say goodbye to Princess Anne and stated ‘I’m actually sorry I can not keep for the get together afterwards, it is over-run by two hours and I’m meant to be on stage in an hour on the Savoy’.

“Paul was doing a cabaret for a non-public get together [at the Savoy].

“So Princess Anne stated ‘have you ever bought somebody to drive your automobile again to London?’ and Paul stated ‘sure I’ve, after all’ – that was muggins, me.

“And she stated ‘properly, maintain on a minute’, and went ‘Edward!’ And, obeying his elder sister, Edward went ‘sure?’

“She stated ‘are you able to go and get Andrew for me?’ So Edward ran off, introduced Prince Andrew again and [Princess Anne] stated.. ‘have you ever nonetheless bought the Queen’s helicopter?’

“He said ‘yes’ and she said ‘well go and get it ready, you’re going to fly Mr Daniels back to Windsor Castle.. I’ll phone ahead and get a car ready, he’s got to be at the Savoy’.”

She continued: “I waved them off on the helicopter pad with Prince Andrew piloting it and Fergie within the lounge with Paul under, the place Paul I feel did card tips all the way in which to Windsor Castle.

“Then when he bought there, she’d not solely simply organised a automobile, it was the Queen’s automobile with the royal customary flag on the entrance – you realize, the stretch limo.

“He bought dressed into his tuxedo at the back of it going alongside the M4.

“Then he got to the Savoy, walked on stage and said ‘well, you won’t believe where I’ve been!’ and of course had a great night at the Savoy.”