Prince Andrew charity broke law by paying trustee £350,000 | UK news

A charitable belief supporting the work of Prince Andrew has been required to return greater than £350,000 in funds made to a trustee after a public watchdog intervened.

The Charity Commission has revealed the Prince Andrew Charitable Trust broke the law by handing over giant sums to the prince’s family to compensate for time spent on different actions by one in every of his workers.

The drawback emerged final 12 months following publicity over the prince’s interview on BBC Newsnight about his friendship with the disgraced financier and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The extremely important report is an additional blow to his place.

Examination of the charity’s accounts and data recognized “issues of concern that required attention”, in accordance with a prolonged assertion by the fee launched on Tuesday.

“As a result of this work, £355,297 has been returned to the charity, which will be redistributed towards causes in line with the charity’s purposes. The current trustees acted to rectify this matter once it was identified by the commission.”

The Prince Andrew Charitable Trust – which supported his charitable work within the areas of schooling, entrepreneurship, science, know-how and engineering – has notified the fee that it intends to wind up. Remaining funds will probably be distributed to charities with comparable goals.

Helen Earner, the fee’s director of operations, stated: “Charity is particular – with unpaid trusteeship a defining attribute of the sector. By permitting the fee of a trustee through its subsidiaries the Prince Andrew Charitable Trust breached charity law and by insufficiently managing the ensuing battle of curiosity from this fee the trustees didn’t exhibit the behaviour anticipated of them.

“We’re glad that concerns we identified are now resolved, after the charity acted quickly and efficiently to rectify these matters. The recovered funds will now go towards the causes intended, and we will continue to work with the trustees as they wind up the charity.”

The trustee was paid by the charity’s three buying and selling subsidiary corporations as a director of these corporations. The funds have been for work carried out for the buying and selling subsidiaries over a five-year interval from 2015.

The fee added: “Trustees can’t be paid to behave as administrators of a subsidiary firm, until there may be authority from the charity’s governing doc or the funds are authorised by the fee or the courtroom, none of which have been in place on the charity.

“Trustees also have a duty to act with reasonable care and skill, taking account of any special knowledge, skill or professional status. This board of trustees, which included a lawyer, was expected to have had the knowledge and experience to act in accordance with charity law.”

The fee stated the charity couldn’t “show that conflicts of interest relating to the payments received by a trustee were managed adequately at trustee meetings”.

Other issues recognized included that:

There was no standalone conflicts of curiosity coverage on the charity for trustees to check with.

Open and honest competitors was not performed earlier than the trustee was appointed to the roles on the charity’s subsidiaries.

No proof was obtained to exhibit that these funds to the trustee supplied worth for cash for the charity.

The fee’s report has been launched amid a confrontation between US prosecutors and the Prince’s attorneys over his cooperation with the investigation into Epstein’s actions.