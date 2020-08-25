Primetime Emmys producers are working hard to make sure the live show isn’t the ‘Zoomies’

“Jimmy loves to work live, and we love to work live,” executive producer Reginald Hudlin told the publication. “This is a show that will still very much be, whenever and however possible, a live show. There’s a lot of challenges that come with doing a live show in a Covid environment. But we’re not running from those problems, we’re embracing them.”

The Staples Center was chosen because it’s large enough to house a crew under coronavirus-safe protocols. Producers also need to hook up an “unbelievable” number of wiring connections and live feeds to professional cameras wherever each nominee is located. Producers anticipate that’s about 140 live feeds coming into the control room.

“In some cases, they may agree to have a family member in a nominee’s Covid bubble to operate the broadcast camera. The goal is to avoid using platforms like Skype, FaceTime or Zoom on their laptop or phones,” Variety reports.