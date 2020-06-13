Prime minister reports ‘record daily rise’ in COVID-19 cases in Armenia   – Armenian News

Armenia’s prime minister reported a record a daily rise in how many the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country on Saturday morning.

“Our affairs are bad with coronavirus. Yesterday we had a new record: 723 cases,” Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook live.

He added that six people died and some 442 recovered from the disease in the past day.

“I have to be honest and suggest that I am bitterly saddened – but not in the least about those figures alone. I’ve come to work from Sevan. And when i was looking through the window of my way, I could see people who still kept disobeying the rules [of hygiene].

“The most obvious deals with the wearing of masks. I have started thinking that the problem now is not just within the domain of coronavirus,” he said.