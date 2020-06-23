Prime Minister Boris Johnson says recreational cricket cannot return just yet after coronavirus | Cricket News





The Prime Minister says the restrictions stopping the return of recreational cannot yet be lifted.

Boris Johnson introduced on Tuesday that pubs, eating places, inns and hairdressers may reopen from July 4, offering they’re COVID-secure.

However, when questioned within the House of Commons about grassroots cricket returning, the PM stated it couldn’t occur yet.

“The problem with cricket as everybody understands, is that the ball is a natural vector of disease, potentially, at any rate and we’ve been round it many times with our scientific friends,” stated Johnson.

“At the moment we’re still working on ways to make cricket more Covid-secure, but we can’t change the guidance yet.”

England will play a behind-closed-doors Test sequence towards West Indies on the biosecure venues of The Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford from July 8, dwell on Sky Sports Cricket.