PM announces return of freedoms as lockdown lifted



“Our long national hibernation is coming to an end.” The Prime Minister talked of a “new cautious optimism” in the united states in the House of Commons as he announced the biggest return of freedoms since the lockdown began. Families will soon be allowed to meet groups of relations or friends indoors for initially since restrictions were imposed back in March – but there will be a ban on hugging or touching. Mr Johnson unmasked the 2m rule will be ditched in favour of a “one-metre plus” approach and also gave the green light for pubs, restaurants, cafes and other hospitality businesses to reopen when the relaxation of restrictions makes force on July 4, which is already being dubbed “Super Saturday”. Click here to find out what the new lockdown rules means for you. At this evening’s Downing Street press conference, which it absolutely was revealed today will be the last daily briefing, chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty warned the advice to keep 2m apart remained where possible, adding it is “absolutely critical” people just take the “one metre plus” precautions seriously to avoid spreading the virus.

Yet many groups have now been left disappointed by the Prime Minister’s announcement. Club cricket remains banned, to the shock of the ECB, and swimming pools and indoor gyms will have to stay closed. While hairdressers will soon be allowed to reopen, nail salons have not yet been given the all clear to resume business. Political Editor Gordon Rayner outlines what you still can’t do. The Telegraph’s columnists have given their views. Here is a summary of their initial reactions.

No rise in coronavirus deaths across every age group

The easing of the lockdown comes as statistics showed today that for the first time, every age group in England and Wales saw no rise in deaths. There was a 29 % overall drop in fatalities in the week ending June 12, according to the Office for National Statistics. Click here to see the areas hardest hit by Covid-19 in the united kingdom. In another positive sign, a Telegraph analysis of Public Health England figures shows several in 10 cities, counties or London boroughs went without a single new lab-confirmed case of Covid-19 the other day. Enter your postcode to observe many cases there have been your geographical area. Yet Germany offers a cautionary tale about lifting the lockdown. The country has ordered its first local lockdown since nationwide restrictions were eased after a serious outbreak among workers at a slaughterhouse.

Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19 after exhibition

World No1 Novak Djokovic confirmed today that he has contracted Covid-19, joining the three other players – Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki – and two backroom-staff members who had already tested positive after participating in the Adria Tour – a conference which that he arranged. In a statement, Djokovic said that he and his wife Jelena had both contracted the virus, but his young ones have not. Jelena was also present for much of the Adria Tour event, which began in Belgrade on June 13, and moved on to the Croatian city of Zadar seven days later. He has apologised and, as the person behind the big event, also addressed the questions surrounding its blatant lack of social-distancing measures.

Burnley banner | The pilot who flew a “White Lives Matter Burnley” banner over the Etihad Stadium is being investigated by police as it emerged the “racist” protest was orchestrated by a notorious far-right firm. Burnley supporter Jake Hepple, who has previously posed for images with Tommy Robinson, has taken apparent responsibility for the stunt. It comes amid yet another victory for Black Lives Matter, as the headmaster of Eton College reportedly apologised to a black former pupil for the racism he was subjected to all through his studies in the 1960s.

Today marks four years since the historic vote by which Britons voted to leave the European Union. What the video to see how the coronavirus pandemic has laid bare, warts and all, just how ineffective the EU can be.