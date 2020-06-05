Prime minister announces reforms in State Revenue Committee   – Armenian News

Armenia’s prime minister on Friday introduced plans for stepping up reforms in the State Revenue Committee as he addressed the National Assembly session discussing the implementation of final yr’s chief fiscal doc.

Nikol Pashinyan, who joined the assembly remotely from his non-public residence, famous that the listening to was going down shortly after Davit Ananyan’s resignation because the company’s chairman.

He took the possibility to thank Ananyan for his accomplishments over the interval, promising to proceed the coverage reforms initiated throughout his tenure . “I think we there will be new changes in the State Revenue Committee – and the sector in general – and we are hopeful that the substantial reforms initiated in the period of Davit Ananyan’s tenure will deepen further to become more comprehensive,” Pashinyan stated.