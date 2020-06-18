Primary school shuts after catering worker tests positive for Covid-19

A primary school has been forced to close for two weeks after a member of the ‘external catering team’ tested positive for coronavirus.

Staff and parents at Epsom Primary School in Surrey were warned about the positive test and were advised to go into self isolation for two weeks.

Public Health England said anyone who had school dinners is going into self isolation as a precaution.

Epsom Primary School in Surrey, pictured, was forced to close for fourteen days after a part of the external catering team tested positive for Covid-19

The school was forced to close less than fourteen days after Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 students have been time for the class room.

For those who are maybe not key worker young ones or vulnerable children, it would have now been the first time since lockdown.

Head teacher Michelle Pollard said: ‘As head teacher, I am disappointed for our families that individuals have had to take these measures at any given time when some normality was returning for our children.

‘However, I’ve a duty to mitigate any known risk, however low, to your young ones or our staff. We would all rather be in school this week, but after seeking advice from Public Health England, it was recommended that children self-isolate as a precaution.

‘Although the positive COVID-19 test was not a part of school staff, we must put our children’s safety and health first and minimise the possibility of a local outbreak in our community.’

Parents were reassured by the school that the risk of infection was ‘low’.