Primary results: 4 takeaways from Kansas, Missouri and Michigan

Their Democratic equivalents, on the other hand, suffered another bruising defeat by a progressive insurgent.

The Senate Republican primary was a big headache for the celebration facility. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo handed down running, regardless of the desires of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, leaving a rowdy, 11- individual field of wannabes. Top Republicans ended up being horrified that previous Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach would win the election and put both the seat and the Senate at threat. Then Democrats released a multi-million dollar effort to enhance him.

ButRep Roger Marshall won on Tuesday , eliminating the facility of its worst worries.

“We are now a team, all focused on keeping the US Senate in Republican hands,” stated Marshall in a declaration.

Democrats have not won a Senate seat in Kansas considering that 1932, the longest losing streak for the celebration in the nation. But the GOP facility stated that spell would be broken if Kansas chose Kobach.

So it started an effort to beat him. The National Republican Senatorial Committee opposedKobach The Senate Leadership Fund, a Super PAC lined up with McConnell, invested over $1.8 million supporting Marshall, a OB-GYN medical professional, airing advertisements promoting his work for military veterans. RepublicanSen Pat Roberts, whose retirement after almost 40 years in Congress established the open seat, left the sidelines and backedMarshall So did previous KansasSen BobDole Powerful groups like the Kansas Farm Bureau, Kansans for Life and the …