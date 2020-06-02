Primary elections: Everything you need to know about the US votes taking place today

This week, 9 states, the Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia will maintain major elections as a part of the 2020 election. All of the elections will take place today, besides the Virgin Islands’ major caucus, which can take place on 6 June.

With the coronavirus pandemic uprooting life in the US in the center of major season, states have been tasked with figuring out how – or if – they’ll maintain their elections as scheduled. In some circumstances, like Ohio, the major was delayed. New York tried to cancel its Democratic primaries, although it was finally pressured to maintain them after a decide dominated the state should maintain the election.

So, how will the coronavirus have an effect on the primaries? Let’s have a look.

Connecticut

Originally the major was to be held on 28 April, however was moved again to 2 June. That date has once more been modified, and Connecticut voters will now vote on 11 August. The state’s governor signed an government order permitting voters in the state to forged mail-in votes as effectively.





District of Columbia

DC will maintain its election on 2 June as deliberate. District officers are encouraging voters to ask for absentee ballots and vote by mail, although the deadline to request a poll was 26 May. For those that aren’t voting absentee, DC opened 20 polling areas all through the metropolis on 22 May for early voting. On 2 June, DC will proceed to function these 20 centres – down from the regular 144 it normally runs – and voters could have to vote in individual. Due to the George Floyd protests, Mayor Muriel Bowser has enacted a 7 p.m. curfew for the metropolis, although she mentioned voters are exempt from the curfew. The polls shut at eight p.m. in the district.

Maryland

Voting will nonetheless take place in Maryland’s statewide major today. Officials are encouraging voters to vote by mail utilizing absentee ballots, which should be in the mail no later than major day.

Delaware

Delaware has moved its major to 7 July. The state will ship all eligible voters an absentee poll request by mail and is encouraging its voters to use the vote-by-mail methodology.

Iowa

Though Iowa already held its notorious presidential major caucus, a number of state-wide positions – together with an necessary race for the US Senate – are up for grabs in the state’s major election. Iowa’s governor is encouraging voters to use absentee ballots and vote by mail, however in individual voting will likely be accessible, although fewer voting areas will likely be open than in earlier years as a means to shield ballot employees and guarantee social distancing.

Indiana

Indiana’s major was initially scheduled for five May, however was pushed again to 2 June. The state will likely be working fewer in individual voting locations and – as with most different states – is encouraging mail in voting through absentee ballots. Early, in-person voting started in Indiana final Tuesday.

Idaho

The state had to lengthen its absentee poll request deadline to 26 May due to web site issues that prevented voters from requesting their poll. The deadline to flip of their ballots remains to be today. Though the state will maintain an all-absentee vote, solely people who’ve requested ballots will obtain one, and the date to request a poll has already handed.

Montana

Montana moved to an all mail-in voting major. All ballots should be turned in today. Ballots postmarked by 2 June will nonetheless be counted as long as they arrive at election areas by the following Monday.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania delayed its major from 28 April to 2 June, and the election remains to be scheduled to happen today. The deadline for requesting an absentee poll has handed, however voters who will not be going to vote by mail will nonetheless have the choice of voting in individual. Voters in some areas will likely be voting in new areas as some polling areas have closed due to coronavirus considerations – particularly these in or close to aged residing areas.

New Mexico

The New Mexico major will likely be held as scheduled today. The state’s Supreme Court dominated that in-person polling areas should stay open, however state officers are encouraging voters to ship in absentee ballots to restrict potential publicity to the virus on election day. In-person voting will likely be topic to the state’s public well being requirements relating to coronavirus, so voters will likely be anticipated to social distance whereas ready in line, and solely 4 voters will likely be allowed in polling areas at a time.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island will nonetheless maintain its major on today. As in different states, voters are inspired to vote by mail if doable. For these going to the polls in individual, the state is working 47 polling centres and voters are “highly encouraged” however not required to put on face masks. Each of the 47 areas was given 100 masks to cross out to voters who request one. Voters selecting to vote in-person are required to preserve social distancing measures whereas ready to vote.

South Dakota

Voting in South Dakota will nonetheless take place today. Everyone – particularly seniors – are inspired to vote by mail if doable. The state has despatched out absentee poll request purposes to all eligible voters. The deadline to request a poll was1 June. In-person voting will nonetheless be performed in the state.

Virgin Islands

The US Virgin Islands‘ Democratic caucus will take place on 6 June, and the islands’ Democratic occasion is utilizing a drive-thru voting system to strive to restrict publicity on major day. Voting will take place at the occasion’s headquarters on St. John in Cruz Bay.