Primary election: It could be week until all results known

“Americans need to learn a little patience,” said Josh Douglas, a law professor at the University of Kentucky who studies voter rights. “The fact of not knowing who won right away is the process actually working.”

WHAT’S THE HOLDUP?

In short, more Americans are voting by mail — heeding health officials’ warnings that close contact at polling places could spread the coronavirus — and mail ballots take longer to count.

Officials have to process the ballots before they are able to count them. Election workers must open them, make certain the voter is registered and done the correct ballot, and perform any required security checks such as verifying signatures — all things that poll workers do when voters appear at neighbor hood polling places.

Some states have laws that limit when election officials can even start this process. In New York, election officials don’t start processing mailed ballots until after Election Day. Both New York and Kentucky plan to release the results of mail ballots on June 30, though don’t be astonished if you can find further delays.

Another factor could be the postmark rules. In both Kentucky and New York, ballots are counted provided that they are postmarked by Election Day. That means ballots in Kentucky can arrive as late as Saturday while ballots in New York can arrive as late as a week after Election Day.

Finally, if the signatures on the mailed-in envelopes and ballots don’t match the ones on file, voters have the opportunity to “cure” them — prove in person which they were those who actually sent them in. That also takes some time.

WHY DO WE ALL KNOW SOME WINNERS AND NOT THE OTHERS?

The Associated Press has long declared winners based on partial election results. But with so many outstanding votes in Kentucky and New York, the AP was only in a position to declare winners in probably the most lopsided races. Those races included Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s victory in the Republican primary in Kentucky, and New York Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez’s conquer a challenger in the Democratic primary there.

But most of the high-profile races in each state were more competitive. That’s why the AP failed to call successful on election night in the Kentucky Democratic Senate primary between Amy McGrath and Charles Booker, or in the Democratic primary in New York’s 16th Congressional District between the incumbent, Rep. Elliot Engel, and Jamaal Bowman.

DOES IT NEED CERTAINLY TO TAKE THIS LONG TO COUNT BALLOTS?

No. Some states have specifically tried to speed up the vote count. Some allow workers to process mail ballots ahead of when Election Day, and that often means they are able to post the results quickly — much faster than it will take to count in-person votes cast at neighborhood polling places.

But adjusting the timing of the count isn’t the only issue. Sometimes the holdup is all about money. Many states are scrambling to revamp their voting systems to prepare for a flood of mail-in ballots. But spending on new equipment, additional staff, and masks as well as other protective equipment is tricky to find for states with budgets ravaged by the pandemic. Congress is debating whether to send money to states to greatly help, but it’s been tangled up and might maybe not arrive soon.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR NOVEMBER?

All the factors delaying the count in Kentucky and New York exist in presidential battleground states this November.

Many are expected to go from the relatively low rate of mail voting to nearly all ballots being cast like that. The key swing states of Michigan and Pennsylvania have laws preventing mail votes from being processed early. And Democrats are pushing courts to require states to count ballots that arrive after Election Day, making sure a large number of votes wouldn’t be in election officials’ hands when polls close.

That might not matter in a blowout. But the winner in a detailed presidential race could simply take days to solve.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has continued to cast doubt on the propriety of elections held by mail — citing no evidence, but still laying the groundwork to claim voter fraud should that he be defeated at the polls.

“This will be, in my opinion, the most corrupt election in the history of our country,” Trump said on Tuesday. “And we can not let this happen.”

That sort of rhetoric from the president, along with a drawn-out vote count, could sow distrust among voters.