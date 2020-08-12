Primary care doctors seek overhaul in how they’re paid amid pandemic cuts and losses

ForDr Gabe Charbonneau, a primary care physician in Stevensville, Montana, the coronavirus pandemic is an existential risk.

Charbonneau, 43, his 2 partners and 10 employee are having a hard time to keep their rural practice alive. Patient volume is gradually going back to pre-COVID levels. But the big Seattle- location business that owns his practice is reassessing its operations as it gets used to the brand-new truth in health care.

Charbonneau has actually been offered till September to show that his practice, Lifespan Family Medicine, is economically practical– or deal with possible sale or closure.

“We think we’re going to be OK,” statedCharbonneau “But it’s stressful and pushes us to cut costs and bring in more revenue. If the virus surges in the fall … well, that will significantly add to the challenge.”

Like other services around the nation, lots of doctors were required to close their workplaces– or a minimum of see just emergency situation cases– when the pandemic struck. That caused sharp earnings losses, layoffs and pay cuts.

Dr Kevin Anderson’s primary care practice in Cadillac, Michigan, is likewise rushing. The practice– like others– moved in March to seeing lots of clients through telemedicine however still saw a remarkable drop in clients and earnings. Anderson, 49, and his 5 partners are back to …

