Priest: Word of God is on the side of the protesters

Father Edward Beck discusses the role of religion and faith in the ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer and says he’s not sure what President Trump was trying to accomplish by holding a photo-op in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington.
