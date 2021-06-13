Pride: Human Rights Campaign President: 'We need power to achieve equality' says Alphonso David
Pride: Human Rights Campaign President: 'We need power to achieve equality' says Alphonso David

In this episode of Influencers, Andy speaks with Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David about the ongoing fight for LGBTQ protections, celebrating Pride in 2021 and the road to creating a more equitable America for all.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR