‘Price Is Right’ fans split on controversial Planned Parenthood donation [Video]

Legendary drag queen RuPaul made a particular look throughout a really particular primetime episode of The Price Is Right at Night on Monday. The Emmy-winning creator of RuPaul’s Drag Race didn’t play, however he did root for all of the contestants as a result of the present matched the worth of the prizes with a donation to the charity of his selecting.

It was a fantastic night time for contestants, as all six of them gained their respective video games. And since two of the prizes have been vehicles, the prize whole added as much as $97,266. While RuPaul was enthusiastic about The Price Is Right donating virtually $100,000 to Planned Parenthood, many viewers weren’t.

Planned Parenthood has offered a lot wanted medical help to communities for over 100 years, although not too long ago it has come underneath intense scrutiny by pro-life advocates regarding among the contraception strategies it offers sufferers, significantly abortions. And many of those advocates took to Twitter to share their displeasure with the present’s donation.

Tell me I’m improper however The Price is Right is a shame. They raised $97,000+ for Planned Parenthood with their night present tonight. How many lives might be misplaced as a result of if this? They rejoice the deaths. 🤬🤬🤬 — Thetimeisnow (@Gary36940794) May 12, 2020

@PriceIsRight Great, you gave a pile of cash to child killers. Isn’t that particular. — Infidel Mike (@glockster23) May 12, 2020

Not all of the reactions have been destructive, nonetheless, as there have been additionally fans who have been elated by the sizable donation.

RuPaul and The Price Is Right raised over $100,000 for Planned Parenthood. Fantastic. — Aaron (@AaronC_48) May 12, 2020

RuPaul is the particular visitor on primetime Price is Right proper now, taking part in to profit Planned Parenthood and I forgot how nice this sport present is. — Salem Collo-Julin (@hollo) May 12, 2020

The Price Is Right airs weekdays, go to CBS or test you native listings for particular occasions.

